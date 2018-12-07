COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Durham to announce plans for 150th birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham is preparing to celebrate its 150th birthday!

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham is preparing to celebrate its 150th birthday!

The official kickoff for the city's birthday celebration begins at 10 a.m. Friday. Mayor Steve Schewel will be joined at the Visitor Info Center by past mayors and other Durham leaders to kick off a yearlong celebration.

Durham was incorporated on April 10, 1869.

For the next several months, a select group of Durham residents will coordinate the sesquicentennial celebrations.

The Durham Holiday Parade on Dec. 8 will be one of the first events to promote the city's 150th anniversary.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdurham county newspartyDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Gov. Cooper, family host annual Holiday Open House at Executive Mansion
Marines say 'Trees for Troops' at Camp Lejeune was a big success
Putting final touches on Pres. George HW Bush's resting place
HS ball hopes to raise $200K for Autism Society of NC
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Snow forecast: Areas west of RDU could see 6 inches or more
Dog lost by Fayetteville groomer found injured in a ditch
Generic drugmaker to sell alternative to EpiPen injectors
Affidavit: Man who owns Raleigh mansion raided by FBI wanted wife's alleged lover deported
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Clayton music teacher accused of forcing adult student into sexual servitude
Motorized scooter companies agree to abide by Raleigh's new rules
Show More
Armed teachers? Several on state crime commission say 'absolutely not'
Durham Public Schools introduce new meal options for students
Cellphone could reveal motive behind triple murder, investigators say
Democrat withdraws his concession amid 9th District probe
No. 3 overall prospect Carey Jr. chooses Duke over UNC, others
More News