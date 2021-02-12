Durham woman will be one of the first in the country to get COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens

Marcella Thompson, affectionately known in her community as Miss Marcella, is on a mission to inspire her community.
She will be on Good Morning America on Friday to show everybody how important it is to get vaccinated.
Miss Marcella is concerned Black and Latino people in her neighborhood will not try to get the vaccine because they don't trust it.
"If they see Miss Marcella doing this, Miss Marcella who they know, Miss Marcella who they respect, is getting this vaccination, then we can save a lot of people," she said.
According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the purpose of allowing pharmacies like Walgreens to help with the vaccination rollout is to make sure people in underserved communities have access to the vaccine.
Miss Marcella and her daughter will both get the vaccine. They both have pre-existing health conditions.
You may be familiar with Miss Marcella, because she's been featured on ABC11 before. She runs The Mustard Seed Project, which feeds 160 families every week.