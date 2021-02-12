Durham's Miss Marcella becomes first in the country to get COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens

Marcella Thompson, affectionately known in her community as Miss Marcella, received her first dose of the vaccine shortly after 7 a.m. live on Good Morning America on Friday morning.
Miss Marcella is a leader in her community--most notably through her leadership in The Mustard Seed Project, which feeds 160 families every week. Now she hopes that by getting vaccinated she can show concerned Black and Latino people in her neighborhood that the vaccine is safe and important.
"If they see Miss Marcella doing this, Miss Marcella who they know, Miss Marcella who they respect, is getting this vaccination, then we can save a lot of people," she said.
According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the purpose of allowing pharmacies like Walgreens to help with the vaccination rollout is to make sure people in underserved communities have access to the vaccine.
"I feel like we are saving people's lives," she said. "If one person changes their mind about not getting the shot and comes in and gets it-then I've done what I wanted to do."
Miss Marcella and her daughter both received the vaccine Friday morning at the Walgreens on Fayetteville Street. They both have pre-existing health conditions.
Her message to the community she serves is to get on the list. You can trust the vaccine, because it saves lives.
"You must protect yourself. If you don't want to get it for you, get it for your auntie, get it for you mama, your cousin. Get it for me."
Here's how you can sign up:
- Go to Walgreens' website, and sign up for an account or log-in.
- Follow the COVID-19 vaccine pre-screening prompts.
- If approved, you'll pick your store location, date and time for the vaccination.
Meet the Durham woman who feeds more than 100 families every day during the COVID-19 pandemic