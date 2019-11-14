Enloe High School band prepares to perform at 75th annual Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Enloe High School band members are working hard to put together a great performance for the 75th annual Raleigh Christmas Parade.
The Enloe band is set to perform in front of 60,000 people as they march down Fayetteville Street on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The band performed at last year's parade and wowed the crowd. Band Director Robert Hunter promises they will do the same this year.
"We will sound great, we will look great too, but we always sound great," said Hunter. "That's our first priority."
This will be senior Justin Lumpkin's last time performing for the Raleigh Christmas Parade audience.
"You've got to spread the holiday spirit," said Lumpkin. "I'm excited to be in the parade again. It's always fun to march."
This won't be the only parade the 93-member band performs in this year, but the Raleigh parade is special for students.
"The Raleigh Christmas parade is unlike those in that it's just so, so big," said Hunter.
Sponsored by ABC11, the 2019 Raleigh Christmas Parade will start at 9:30 a.m., beginning on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Street. Download the parade route map here.
