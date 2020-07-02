abc11 together

EnoFest is a community celebration and musical revue

The Eno River Association will live stream its OneEno - EnoFest 2020 on July 3, 8pm.

The Eno River Association presents OneEno - EnoFest 2020, a live broadcast originating from the historic Carolina Theatre in downtown Durham on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 8 pm - 11 pm and rebroadcasting Saturday, July 4th at 8 pm.

Hosted by Joe Newberry, the event features live and recorded musical performances, a virtual crafts market, environmental education, and more!

The show will stream on the organization's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels.

For more information, go to enofest.org.



The Eno River Association is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization founded in 1966 with a mission to protect the natural, cultural and historic resources of the Eno River basin in northern Durham and Orange counties.
