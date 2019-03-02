Community & Events

Undisputed boxing champ Evander Holyfield coaches Raleigh Boys and Girls Club members

EMBED <>More Videos

Undisputed boxing champ Evander Holyfield coaches Raleigh Boys and Girls Club members

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- They called Evander Holyfield 'The Real Deal' during his professional boxing career.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world gave Raleigh kids a lot to talk about after spending quality time with members of the Boys and Girls Clubs on Saturday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"You know, I started Boys Club when I was six years old," Holyfield told ABC11 while recalling his childhood in Atlanta. "I probably wouldn't be who I am if it wasn't for the Boys Club."

"Holyfield fought his first bout in Atlanta," said Hugh McLean of the Wake County Boys and Girls Clubs. McLean added that he's happy to see the champ share fitness tips and life lessons with kids today.

"Don't quit! That's what the Boys Club gave me," Holyfield said. "That's what my mama gave me, and pretty much what the Bible said."

His son Evan, also a professional boxer, said when he was 8 years old, he and his brother got boxing lessons at home from their dad one day.

"He took us downstairs, he taught us the one-two, how to jab, you know, straight right," Evan said. "If you're a southpaw, it's gonna be a straight left. He taught us that and after about 20 or 40 minutes he told us to go back upstairs, hang out and stuff."

Minutes later that same day, Holyfield had Evan in the ring at a nearby gym, with boxing gloves on, for his first bout with another boy.

He won that fight, but waited until he became an adult before deciding to turn pro. Now, he travels with his dad and spreads the word about the benefits of amateur boxing.

"Keep your head in the right place, because focus is the number one thing that can make champions or break champions," said Evan.

Evander Holyfield gave the following piece of advice for kids looking for success in their life: "Listen to your parents. They're going to tell you they're going cook the food that they have, but these are the things that help you nutrition-wise."

Nutritious food for the body helps children develop muscle and stamina, while advice from the Holyfields undoubtedly helps develop character.

"It was a fun day," McLean said. "And having Evander and Evan here was kind of the icing on the cake!"
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighboxingkids day
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 dead in Franklin County plane crash; FAA investigating
Arctic air moving in this week
Oregon family files lawsuit over 'emotional support' pit bull
2 California police officers who shot Stephon Clark won't face charges
Raleigh police charge man after chase ends in crash on I-440
SpaceX Crew Dragon, built to carry humans, launches demo flight
Wildlife officials find 700-pound gator in Southwest Georgia
Show More
No. 18 Florida State, behind Kabengele, tops NC State 78-73
Social media outraged after family's dog seized, sold on Ebay
New NC bill aims to allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom
Mardi Gras events in the Triangle, and other things to do this weekend
Garner High School student sends warning about distracted driving
More TOP STORIES News