Everything you need to know about Raleigh Supercon

Top-floor view of the Raleigh Supercon (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
If you love comic books and the world of fantasy, Raleigh Supercon might be for you.

The three-day festival kicks off Friday at the Convention Center in Downtown Raleigh. It's held each year to celebrate animation, cartoons, video games, cosplay, science fiction, pop culture and all things geek.

The event is located at 500 South Salisbury Street.


Supercon will have exhibitors, artists, and celebrities in exhibition halls all weekend.

There will also be Q&As, panels, workshops, wrestling, costume contests and more throughout the convention center's meeting rooms and ballrooms.



At the event, people will get the chance to meet hundreds of artists, writers, craftspeople and other vendors selling comics, toys, posters and other collectibles.

For times and much more on Supercon, click here.
