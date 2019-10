RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Falling for Local will be held in Dix Park on Oct. 19.The family-friendly fall festival will have hay rides, a pumpkin patch, music, vendors, craft beer, games and more.The event is being put on by Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy, Shop Local Raleigh and the City of Raleigh.You can learn more here