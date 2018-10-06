Families reunite with REX NICU staff at annual reunion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Families from around the state and southeast were reunited with the Rex Hospital NICU staff on Saturday morning at Lake Wheeler Park in Raleigh.
The nurses, physicians and staff members that take such great care of the little babies in the NICU got the chance to get out of their scrubs and spend time with the families they cared for.
The 21-bed NICU at REX's Women's Center cares for hundreds of premature and medically fragile babies every year, 24 hours a day
The reunion's theme was "Once Upon a Time" and there were many familiar Disney faces out to surprise the little ones.