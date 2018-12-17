COMMUNITY

Fresno family asks community for prayers, holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old girl

EMBED </>More Videos

Family asks for prayers, Christmas letters for terminally ill 4-year-old

FRESNO, Calif. --
A Fresno family is asking for prayers after their little girl was recently diagnosed with a very rare disease and given four to six months to live.

Four-year-old Crimson suffers from an illness that attacks the brain stem.

It is called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma or DIPG.

Family members say Crimson's tumor is inoperable because it is in a spot where of all the major motor functions take place.

Loved ones tell us they are now trying to cherish the little time they have left with their little girl.

"You are trying to make the best life we can until she goes. You know, that's all you can do with this," said Ron Huffman, Crimson's grandfather.

Crimson was diagnosed with the deadly disease at the end of November.

Family members are asking the community to send letters and cards to the little girl so that they can read them to her over the holiday.

If you'd like to send a letter to Crimson address them to:

Crimson Barnett
PO Box 15367
Fresno, CA 93702
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschildrenterminal illnesscommunityholidayFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY
Free exhibit allows visitors to see what life is like in a third world country
Former Green Hope star Adams is giving back to the community
HS ball hopes to raise $200K for Autism Society of NC
ABC11 Together: Food donations take on extra meaning following Florence
More community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chatham County welcomes National Guard detachment home for holidays
Garner's 'Shop with a Cop' makes Christmas brighter for 44 children
Former UNC star Draughn holds coat drive for kids in Tarboro
Wreaths Across America lays 1,100 wreaths for veterans in Raleigh
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Infant taken to hospital after fight at Raleigh apartment
Parts of North Carolina felt 3.0 earthquake that hit Tennessee
13 students injured after school bus overturns near Charlotte
Wake County Animal Center lowers adoption fees for holidays
Holiday shipping deadlines 2018
The Wright brothers made NC 'First in Flight' 115 years ago
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
2 cats found inside sealed buckets outside of Manhattan animal shelter
Show More
War of words as opposing sides again clash over Silent Sam
Utah to set nation's strictest blood alcohol limit at 0.05
Man dies after being shot multiple times at Fayetteville apartment complex
Shooting early Sunday was one of several in Durham this weekend
Miss Spain first transgender contestant for Miss Universe
More News