Family, friends honor 9-year-old killed in shooting on what would have been his 10th birthday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On what would have been Z'Yon Person's 10th birthday, family and friends gathered in Raleigh to remember him.
"This is a day of celebration for Z'Yon, even if he isn't here physically, he's here spiritually," said Sandra Person, Z'Yon's grandmother.
Z'Yon was killed and an eight-year-old was hurt in the shooting near Duke Street and Leon Street the night of Sunday, August 18. Person was one of five children in a car on the way to Pelican's SnoBalls to get snow cones, his family told ABC11. He passed away a day later.
"It's sad. Behind some nonsense, something that's so ridiculous. Stupidity," said Person.
Saturday also marked two months since his death, which sparked outrage throughout the Triangle.
Antonio Davenport, 24, was charged Tuesday morning at the Durham County Jail in Z'Yon's murder. Davenport was being held in the jail on charges from a prior domestic violence offense.
"You have no right and no reason for driving around shooting a gun at anyone. That's a child," Person said.
Z'Yon's family was appreciative of the large turnout Saturday.
"Z'Yon was well-loved and he touched many hearts, and many people. A nine-year-old... didn't even make it to the age of 10," Person said. '
Davenport is charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious injury and three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle/residence.
The judge did not offer bond to Davenport. He will be assigned a public defender and return to court Nov. 21.
