Family of Fort Bragg Soldier to hold vigil in Raleigh 2 years after his death

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The family of a slain Fort Bragg soldier will honor him with a vigil on Friday, exactly two years after his death.

Jose Melendez Jr. was shot and killed on Nov. 29, 2017 in Raleigh. Melendez was an Army Specialist.

Melendez, 31, was found lying in a parking lot on in the 2200 block of Raven Road. That's where the candlelight vigil will be held at 6 p.m.



The family wants to raise awareness about gun violence in North Carolina. They're still hoping someone will come forward with information in the killing.

"Somebody out there knows something and all we want is for them to come forward," Andy Ramos, Melendez's father, told ABC11 in May. "There is a family out there in serious pain and we try every day to move forward."
