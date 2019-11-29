Family of Fort Bragg Soldier to hold vigil in Raleigh 2 years after his death

Jose Melendez Jr. was shot and killed on Nov. 29, 2017 in Raleigh. Melendez was an Army Specialist.
Melendez, 31, was found lying in a parking lot on in the 2200 block of Raven Road. That's where the candlelight vigil will be held at 6 p.m.
Tonight: A vigil is planned in Raleigh in memory of US Army Specialist Jose Melendez Jr.. a soldier who was murdered one year ago today. It’ll be at the spot where he was killed. His mother shared this flyer with me. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/8MPiOoQnms— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) November 29, 2019
The family wants to raise awareness about gun violence in North Carolina. They're still hoping someone will come forward with information in the killing.
"Somebody out there knows something and all we want is for them to come forward," Andy Ramos, Melendez's father, told ABC11 in May. "There is a family out there in serious pain and we try every day to move forward."