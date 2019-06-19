Community & Events

Fashion takes center stage in revamped Miss North Carolina competition

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the 42 candidates vying for the job of Miss N.C. 2019, so much goes into preparing for the scholarship competition.

With 2019 being the first year for the rebranding of Miss America 2.0 and the elimination of the swimsuit competition, stylists are seeing a shift in what candidates are seeking for the formal wear portion of the competition.

"This year was a lot different than two years ago or even five years ago," explained Lauren Neville, Manager of An Affair To Remember in Fayetteville, a shop specializing in formal wear for competitions and special occasions.

"It was a lot more fun fashion," Neville added. "Girls were told to think outside the box, more red carpet, what you would see on at the Met Gala."

Neville and other stylists say the formal and evening wear portion of the competition is a chance for candidates to showcase and express their own individual style. For the 2019 competition, you will see many taking chances on their wardrobe.

"I had a lot more girls coming in wanting feathers, wanting something really different that no one had seen before," Neville said.

"So, I really loved this year's looks because I was able to take more of the extreme fashions and put them into it. I think altogether, the class of 2019 - 2020 Miss Americas, this is the time for them to take a stand and define the new rules of Miss America. So, I'm really proud of all my girls for going beyond the box for not just wanting what they've seen on other girls, just really thinking what defines them."

Miss N.C. airs June 22, 2019 at 8 p.m. on ABC11.
