Fayetteville After 5 Returns to Festival Park

Fayetteville After 5 begins tomorrow in Festival Park. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE --
The Fayetteville After 5 concert series has returned to Festival Park for another summer.

The concert will kick off May 11.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and the concerts start at 7 p.m.

There will be food, fun and live music for the entire family to enjoy.

Fayetteville After 5 Concerts:
  • May 11-120 Minutes (90s variety band) / Bad Inc. (Bad Company tribute)


  • June 8-Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi tribute)


  • July 13-On the Border (Eagles tribute)


  • August 10-Heart Breaker (Heart tribute)


For more information click here.
