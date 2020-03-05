Inaugural empowerment brunch will help connect generations of women in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) -- The Junior League of Fayetteville along with the Girl Scouts of North Carolina Coastal Pines are hosting a multi-generational brunch for Women's History Month.This is the first year for The Juniors to Junior Leaguers Empowerment Brunch and it will feature break-out sessions for girls and adults, lunch with the keynote speaker, and inspiration and opportunities to uplift fellow community members.The Juniors to Junior Leaguers Empowerment Brunch is Saturday, March 7 from 10am - 1pm at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church at 701 Westmont Dr. in Fayetteville.