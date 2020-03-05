abc11 together

Inaugural empowerment brunch will help connect generations of women in Fayetteville

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) -- The Junior League of Fayetteville along with the Girl Scouts of North Carolina Coastal Pines are hosting a multi-generational brunch for Women's History Month.

This is the first year for The Juniors to Junior Leaguers Empowerment Brunch and it will feature break-out sessions for girls and adults, lunch with the keynote speaker, and inspiration and opportunities to uplift fellow community members.

The Juniors to Junior Leaguers Empowerment Brunch is Saturday, March 7 from 10am - 1pm at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church at 701 Westmont Dr. in Fayetteville.

Click here for more information
