Fayetteville event sends low-income kids back to school with fresh haircuts

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Classes start in a few weeks and many are coming together to help get students ready for the big day, including owners of the Barber Kings barbershop in Fayetteville.Barber Kings is holding the fifth annual "Cut My City" back-to-school drive for low-income families."It's always a family community inside the barbershop. They are patient with my son," said Brenae Rogers. "It's amazing that they are giving back to the community in that type of way."More than 200 barbers are set to provide haircuts to kids going back to school. Additionally, there will be health screenings and swag bags filled with school supplies."A simple haircut can change the dynamics of somebody's life. When I see the smile on those kids faces, it's well worth it," said barber Antonio Blackz Daniels.The event begins Saturday at the Crown Arena and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m."It shows us what the community can do if we unify. There's going to be unity. That's the best part of it all for me," said organizer Shawn Morris.