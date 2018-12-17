Fayetteville family among hundreds of Gold Star families to visit Disney World

Jackson and Aiden Stillman are fresh off of an all-expense paid trip to Disney's world.The Gary Sinise Foundation sponsored hundreds of Gold Star families to the most magical place on earth."I like the rides. We got to meet Santa on the plane. It was blue and white," said Jackson Stillman.Their father, Sgt. Jack Stillman, was taken from his family earlier this year at 23 years old."Although we were so grateful to be there, I didn't want to be there. It's not the shoes that anyone wants to walk in," said Alina Stillman. " My boys came up to two little boys and said our daddy is in heaven. The boys replied and said our daddy is too.'"The Stillman family came home from Disney to a check in their mailbox from the Gary Sinise Foundation to purchase Christmas gifts.