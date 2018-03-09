COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fayetteville hosts city social aimed at bridging the gap

EMBED </>More Videos

A good time was had at Fayetteville's first citywide social, held at Smith High School.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville city leaders played host to the first ever citywide social at E.E.Smith High School on Thursday night. Hundreds of people attended the event including city officials and first responders.

"It's very important elected officials came dressed down. Often times, people look at us as untouchable. People needed to know we are just regular people," said Councilwoman Tisha Waddell.

Several booths were filled with community resources.It was especially helpful to many including one man who recently moved to Fayetteville from Wisconsin.



"I thought it would be a great way to learn the community a bit more," said Jamie Muniz. "I just want to plant the roots a little bit."

The activities included hip-hop yoga, a photo booth, games and face painting. Many people donated time, food and resources. Waddell said it far exceeded her expectations.

"I think the number of people that showed up shows we have people who want to be involved," Waddell said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsFayettevillecumberland county newscommunityFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Lazy Daze
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News