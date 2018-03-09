Fayetteville hosts city social aimed at bridging the gap

HAPPENING NOW: .@CityOfFayNC's first ever city social underway at E. E. Smith high school. Food, fun,community resources and networking under one roof. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/MZzfzwhymu — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) March 9, 2018

Fayetteville city leaders played host to the first ever citywide social at E.E.Smith High School on Thursday night. Hundreds of people attended the event including city officials and first responders."It's very important elected officials came dressed down. Often times, people look at us as untouchable. People needed to know we are just regular people," said Councilwoman Tisha Waddell.Several booths were filled with community resources.It was especially helpful to many including one man who recently moved to Fayetteville from Wisconsin."I thought it would be a great way to learn the community a bit more," said Jamie Muniz. "I just want to plant the roots a little bit."The activities included hip-hop yoga, a photo booth, games and face painting. Many people donated time, food and resources. Waddell said it far exceeded her expectations."I think the number of people that showed up shows we have people who want to be involved," Waddell said.