COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fayetteville millenial movement could shape future of All-American City

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville is looking for the fountain of youth.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville is looking for the fountain of youth. City leaders are developing a plan to attract millennials to the community.

Mario Benavente, a 29-year-old Fayetteville native who attended UNC-Chapel Hill, moved back to the area after graduation. "Here we have an opportunity to come up with the city. You're getting in on the ground floor. No, we're not as big as Atlanta, Charlotte, New York, but you have a hand in making us the next big city," said Benavente.



It's millennials like him with hometown spirit that the city is working to keep.

The Fayetteville City Council launched a millennial committee to share ideas on what could help attract young people to the All-American City.

"We received a lot of feedback from concerns to quality-of-life to entertainment and things to do, jobs and opportunity," said Mayor Mitch Colvin.


It's those ideas that could help shape the future of Fayetteville.

"We need a seat at the table to now be able to make that impact," said Benavente.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfayetteville newscommunityFayetteville
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Triangle churches host special needs prom with Tim Tebow Foundation
Wellness and clean eating tasting event to be held Feb. 9 in Chapel Hill
Donations needed for upcoming Prom Shoppe
East Wake Academy student spends 10th birthday helping others
More Community & Events
Top Stories
ON CAMERA: Agents send minors into stores for booze in crackdown
Troubleshooter investigation leads to jail time for Raleigh contractor
More ICE arrests reported in Triangle, including outside a Durham HS
Cary filmmakers recount untold details of first MLK assassination attempt
Durham Catholic school cancels class Friday amid threat of protests over gay speaker
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Triangle shopping malls have big plans to stay relevant
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
Show More
FaceTime fix: Apple releases update for eavesdropping bug
Years of hard work help Oberlin Cemetery gain historical designation
'Horrific part of our past:' 1979 UNC yearbook photo depicts blackface, KKK
New UNC leadership says Silent Sam 'should not be anywhere on campus'
Triangle churches host special needs prom with Tim Tebow Foundation
More News