Fayetteville Millennial movement could shape future of All-American City

Fayetteville is looking for the fountain of youth.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville is looking for the fountain of youth. City leaders are developing a plan to attract millennials to the community.

Mario Benavente, a 29-year-old Fayetteville native who attended UNC-Chapel Hill, moved back to the area after graduation. "Here we have an opportunity to come up with the city. You're getting in on the ground floor. No, we're not as big as Atlanta, Charlotte, New York, but you have a hand in making us the next big city," said Benavente.



It's millennials like him with hometown spirit that the city is working to keep.

The Fayetteville City Council launched a millennial committee to share ideas on what could help attract young people to the All-American City.

"We received a lot of feedback from concerns to quality-of-life to entertainment and things to do, jobs and opportunity," said Mayor Mitch Colvin.


It's those ideas that could help shape the future of Fayetteville.

"We need a seat at the table to now be able to make that impact," said Benavente.
