City of Fayetteville look to install words of solidarity on downtown crosswalks

In a Monday evening city council meeting, several Fayetteville council members brought up the proposal, inspired by what other city's like Raleigh have done with the statement "End Racism Now" recently added to their streets.
Councilwoman Shakeyla Ingram, of District 2, made several suggestions for phrases, including, "Black Lives Matter", "End Racism", and "One nation, one people".
The project would entail adding these phrases to the four crosswalks surrounding the Market House.
NEW AT 11: The @CityOfFayNC looks to paint their own powerful message (like the one created in downtown Raleigh) in the coming weeks.
Councilman Christopher Davis and others recommended being mindful of the words painted there, encouraging a message of unity and peace.
"Our number one focus is on healing, unity. Must be inclusive and must focus on moving forward," Davis said.
Councilwoman Ingram says those suggested statements show support for the Black Lives Matter movement and address the racial and systematic issues plaguing African American communities nationwide.
"We see how other cities are making the statement and making it very boldly and addressing the issue, and I believe are starting the conversations," Ingram added.
The city has also decided to enlist the help of the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Arts Council and Cool Spring Downtown District with the intention of involving the community.
Davis expects the costs to be minimal or nothing thanks to the help from the organizations and community members.
"It must not cost the city an absorbent amount of money, because it's, you know, COVID going on and other financial obligations we have," Davis mentioned.
The city is awaiting some feedback and suggestions from the arts council and downtown district and should expect more details on the project next week.