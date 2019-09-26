Community & Events

Fayetteville wheelchair athlete raises money to buy new wheelchair, take home state title again

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- In 17 short years, Isaiah Fultz has already overcome so much. The South View High School senior student was paralyzed in a car accident at eight years old. His 2-year-old sister was killed too. He has not let that stop him from achieving his goals of being a sprinter.

"I can't use my legs from the waist down," said Fultz. " A lot of people look at you differently."

He continues to strive for independence and joined the track team last school year.

"I said, 'Isaiah, I'll be honest with you. I will do what I can to get you involved in sports. I need commitment out of you if you're going to do it,'" said Chad Barber, the South View Assistant Principal and Athletic Director. "Needless to say we were in panic mode. He showed his perseverance and raced on a flat tire. He won the state championship by eight seconds."

The teenager started a GoFundMe to purchase a customized racing wheelchair of his own. He has raised $2000 so far. Isaiah is the only wheelchair athlete within the Cumberland County school district. He told ABC 11 he is determined to win both state and nationals this time around.

"Some people always say you're supposed to jump over the roadblocks and I always say I roll past them. I have no other choice," said Fultz.

If you want to donate, click here.
