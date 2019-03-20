Fayetteville Woodpeckers announce official team charity

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are ready to hit home runs on and off the field.The team announced Wednesday their official team and charity community initiatives.The Fayetteville Woodpeckers fund will invest $100,000 back to the city, beginning with replacing the scoreboard for the Massey Hill Buddy Baseball program -- a local little league team for children with special needs.They also plan to sponsor more than a dozen local baseball teams. And, through a partnership with Rick's Place and The Patriot Foundation, they will send dozens of military kids to summer camps and college.The Woodpeckers big stadium grand opening is April 13. The home opener is on the April 18.