Durham's new volunteer portal connects the community to nonprofits in need

The Feeding Durham Together Volunteer Portal connects the community to nonprofits in need.

DURHAM (WTVD) -- With the increased number of people facing hunger due to the pandemic, there is an urgent need for help to package meals, deliver food, and perform other essential volunteer roles assisting local food distribution organizations.

Because of this need, Durham County, in partnership with The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center, has launched the Feeding Durham Together Volunteer Portal.

The portal is designed to efficiently match available volunteers, 18 years and older, with nonprofits that urgently need their support.

"Durham community members always have demonstrated that they will support each other," said Kim Shaw, Executive Director of The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center. "We're excited to continue facilitating connections between passionate volunteers and critical food relief nonprofits for the benefit of those who are most in need during this pandemic."

Durham residents can visit the Feeding Durham Together portal by clicking here.

Volunteers receive safety guidance in the portal upon sign-up for shifts.
