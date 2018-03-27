COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Female police chiefs empower college students in Meredith College discussion

EMBED </>More Videos

Female police chiefs, including those from Raleigh and Durham spoke at Meredith College.

Josh Chapin
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Four female police chiefs from the Triangle spoke Tuesday night at Meredith College about what it's like to serve.

Six chiefs came in total - from Raleigh, Durham, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville, Winston-Salem and Littleton.

"I sit before you a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault," said Chief Patrice Andrews from the Morrisville Police Department.

Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown of the Raleigh Police Department told the group of mostly young women that "they should always seek opportunities to learn." She also suggested young women be inspired by the national conversation.



"We are in a profession that speaks to giving back - in trying to leave someone in a better place than you found them," Chief Deck-Brown said. "What better way to empower others and mentor others?"

Durham Chief CJ Davis also spoke of what it was like being a police officer now vs. when she got into the profession 30 years ago.

"I was ready for law enforcement back then," Chief Davis said. "But law enforcement wasn't quite ready to have that many women entering this field. It's vastly changed now. Being a police chief and being a female police chief, we can make sure we have balance opportunities and diversity within our departments. We all bring something important to the table."

Students packed Carswell Auditorium for the event.



"I thought it was very empowering and I really enjoyed it," said Cassie Faircloth, a Meredith College junior.

Olga Monroe, also a junior, felt inspired.

"I feel like it was really interesting to see these women - to see how they've gotten to their jobs," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspolice chiefwomencollege studentsraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Lazy Daze
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News