Festival for the Eno Returns to Durham

Festival for the Eno (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
The 39th Annual Festival for the Eno is scheduled to take place at the West Point on the Eno City Park on Wednesday, July 4 and Saturday, July 7.

Each year since 1980 the Eno River Association has presented the Festival for the Eno to draw thousands of folks to the shaded banks on the Eno River to sing dance and make merry with great food and crafts all while learning about natural resource conservation and raising funds for land protection in the Eno River basin.

The Festival hours are from 10am to 6pm both days.

