Community & Events

Firefighters hold 'bash' in Chapel Hill for one of their own battling cancer

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters from all over Orange County came together Friday night to support one of their own who is battling a rare form of cancer.

The event called "Firefighters' Bash Against Cancer" was the first of its kind.

Funds raised will support Jimmy Lambert, a Chapel Hill firefighter of 15 years.

Jimmy recently lost his wife, Tracy, to pancreatic cancer and has been receiving treatment for pleomorphic liposarcoma.

"It means so much," said Amy Shook. Lambert's sister. "We couldn't do this without firefighting family."



Lambert just went back into the hospital to be treated for clots in his lungs so he couldn't make it to the event off Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

"They've supported us with meals, they've supported us with money, they've supported us in helping us at the hospital especially after Tracy passed, they were there for Jimmy all the way," Shook said.

At the event, they had food trucks, a beer garden, raffles, a band and even a mechanical bull.



"I hope he knows he's not alone," said Phillip Nasseri, who's known Jimmy for years. "Our whole idea is that no firefighter should suffer alone and we're here to make sure they get through this with all the help and support they need."

They plan to do this yearly to take care of other firefighters

"He's been heavily involved in the fire service in Orange County for a long time," said Chief Matt Sullivan.

The Cedar Grove, White Cross and Orange Rural Fire departments participated in the event and brought trucks out to Franklin Street.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschapel hillfirefighterscancerfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Correctional officer, 8 others charged in prison drug ring
Tarboro teen accused of assaulting 75-year-old woman, stealing her car
Zeus the dog recovering after surgery
Parking in Raleigh? What you need to know before getting towed
Harnett County grandmother charged in child neglect case
UNC, Duke join forces to fight childhood cancer
Police: Man gets naked at NC church, punches churchgoer
Show More
First Freeze Warning of the fall issued for central NC
Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential campaign
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
Duke doctors on the cutting edge for lung cancer
High school teacher arrested for sexual misconduct with student
More TOP STORIES News