Firefighters hold 'bash' in Chapel Hill for one of their own battling cancer

The event called "Firefighters' Bash Against Cancer" was the first of its kind.
Funds raised will support Jimmy Lambert, a Chapel Hill firefighter of 15 years.
Jimmy recently lost his wife, Tracy, to pancreatic cancer and has been receiving treatment for pleomorphic liposarcoma.
"It means so much," said Amy Shook. Lambert's sister. "We couldn't do this without firefighting family."
If you're in the Chapel Hill area, stop by the firefighter bash that Chapel Hill Fire Department and other companies are putting on help a brother who has cancer.
Lambert just went back into the hospital to be treated for clots in his lungs so he couldn't make it to the event off Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.
"They've supported us with meals, they've supported us with money, they've supported us in helping us at the hospital especially after Tracy passed, they were there for Jimmy all the way," Shook said.
At the event, they had food trucks, a beer garden, raffles, a band and even a mechanical bull.
Just getting started here in Chapel Hill with fundraiser Chapel Hill Fire Department is hosting for one of their brothers with cancer. Unfortunately he's back in hospital tonight as his brethren fight for him here
"I hope he knows he's not alone," said Phillip Nasseri, who's known Jimmy for years. "Our whole idea is that no firefighter should suffer alone and we're here to make sure they get through this with all the help and support they need."
They plan to do this yearly to take care of other firefighters
"He's been heavily involved in the fire service in Orange County for a long time," said Chief Matt Sullivan.
The Cedar Grove, White Cross and Orange Rural Fire departments participated in the event and brought trucks out to Franklin Street.