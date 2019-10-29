Community & Events

First-look at Cary's new multi-million dollar regional library

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a last-minute push to get the shelves stocked and ready for the official opening of Cary's new library, which essentially doubles the library's size.

Staff had to order 40,000 new books for this space.

The $10.7 million regional facility has been a long time in the making. Voters approved a bond more than 12 years ago to fund the project.

The near 26,000 square foot facility is located in Downtown Cary off Academy Street across from the Cary Arts Center.



"I want to see it full. I want to see it full of people all the time," said Cary Library Regional Manager Liz Barrett. "I want to see people just getting excited about the fact 'Oh we used to offer four toddler times and now we can come so many more times.' It's so much more convenient for the people because we offer evening and weekend."

There is a computer section now and 23 new stations have been installed.

The children's program room is going to play host to multiple story time events every week, and it can hold up to 150 kids at a time.

Adult services are also going to be offered. There will be various book clubs and technology tutors on standby.

For example, if you can't get your laptop to work or there are problems with an e-reader, you can bring the device down and someone can help you troubleshoot.

The move-in will be complete and the boxes all gone by the weekend.

There is a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday morning and then the library will open to the public.
