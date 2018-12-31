First Night Raleigh helps usher in 2019

And there she goes! The first acorn drop here in @RaleighGov happens at 7 to give the kids and some of the folks who don’t want to be out late the chance to celebrate #NewYears2019 #ABC11 @artsplosure pic.twitter.com/eCofNv9oJj — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 1, 2019

Yes we found a wedding today in Fayetteville street ahead of #FirstNightRaleigh! They said this way nobody had to make plans for #NewYearsEve2018 #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ZhH5kLGEfF — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) December 31, 2018

First Night rocked Raleigh once again Monday night for New Year's Eve.Thousands came to celebrate on Fayetteville Street for the annual celebration that's happened since 1992.The night included rides and games along with food. Dozens of other venues in and around downtown also opened their doors for art, music and comedy.The big attraction was the acorn drop. It happened once at 7 p.m. so kids could watch and then again at midnight."Raleigh keeps getting cooler and cooler," said Karl Rogers, who came downtown with his kids. "There's so much going on around here. This is a great example of it."Dexter Howard has come for years with his daughter. He can't wait until 2019."I'm looking forward to bigger opportunities--more of those at work, more for the family," he said. "I'm looking forward to making a better life."Marcus Campos and his bride Erin posed for pictures on Fayetteville Street before their wedding Monday night."What better time to get married than New Year's Eve," Erin said. "We'll never forget our anniversary."