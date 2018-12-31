COMMUNITY & EVENTS

First Night Raleigh helps usher in 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

First Night Raleigh ushers in 2019

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
First Night rocked Raleigh once again Monday night for New Year's Eve.

Thousands came to celebrate on Fayetteville Street for the annual celebration that's happened since 1992.

The night included rides and games along with food. Dozens of other venues in and around downtown also opened their doors for art, music and comedy.

The big attraction was the acorn drop. It happened once at 7 p.m. so kids could watch and then again at midnight.



"Raleigh keeps getting cooler and cooler," said Karl Rogers, who came downtown with his kids. "There's so much going on around here. This is a great example of it."

Dexter Howard has come for years with his daughter. He can't wait until 2019.

"I'm looking forward to bigger opportunities--more of those at work, more for the family," he said. "I'm looking forward to making a better life."

Marcus Campos and his bride Erin posed for pictures on Fayetteville Street before their wedding Monday night.



"What better time to get married than New Year's Eve," Erin said. "We'll never forget our anniversary."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsnew year's daynew year's eveRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
LIST: New Year's Eve events in the Triangle
Raleigh's NYE First Night Celebration will go on rain or shine
Raleigh Welcomes 2019 at First Night celebration
Aretha Franklin to be honored with tribute show in January
More Community & Events
Top Stories
This cheap gas in North Carolina might not last long
22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her
'Make a plan or pay the price:' Law enforcement warns drunk drivers out on New Year's Eve
Two kayakers rescued on Cape Fear River in Harnett County
Two people shot in northwest Raleigh
Starting Jan. 1, hospital service costs will be posted online
Fayetteville gym prepares for New Year's resolution membership spike
Federal workers suing Trump administration over government shutdown
Show More
NC Democrats, GOP launch more attacks as 9th district race looks destined for court
Daniel Jones, Joe Giles-Harris leaving Duke early for the NFL Draft
Man accused of stealing Burberry sweatpants from Saks in Raleigh
Your child's cold symptoms could be sign of something worse
Triangle Expressway toll rates to increase Jan. 1
More News