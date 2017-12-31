COMMUNITY & EVENTS

First Night Raleigh kicks off the new year

The 27th edition of the annual New Year's celebration is underway, involving more venues and more attractions than ever before. (WTVD)

The 27th edition of First Night Raleigh is underway! The annual New Year's celebration is involving more venues and more attractions than ever before.

Festival-goers can once again ride atop the 90-foot Ferris Wheel, a centerpiece in the New Year's Eve Raleigh skyline.

The popular interactive art installation Art Putt also returning for the event. It's a nine-hole miniature golf course with holes illuminated with neon by artist Nate Shaeffer, at the intersection of Martin and Fayetteville Street.

Other attractions include food from more than 30 vendors, plus performances by the Holy Ghost Tent Revival, Amythyst Kiah, Kate Rhudy, Cane Mill Road, LUMENS virtual reality, and more. There are also several indoor activities, including a music and light show at Marbles Museum.

The acorn already dropped at 7 p.m. for those who want to call it an early night.

Then it will be the big finale at midnight for those who want to party straight into 2018!

