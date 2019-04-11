Community & Events

First Triangle Mom Prom set for April 27, benefits two nonprofits

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Time to dig the old formal dresses out of the back of your closet for a good cause. The first 'Triangle Mom Prom' is set for April 27 and it's all to raise money for two charities, Praying Pelicans Missions and the American Diabetes Association Camp Carolina Trails.

"We are raising money to send kids to diabetes camp, Camp Carolinas," explained Melanie Lehman, one of the event organizers.

"Being a mom of five and my partner is a mom of three, you get exposed to a lot of things as a mom," Lehman added. "I have two children that are diabetics; they went to diabetes camp as a kid but they wouldn't have been able to go without scholarships because it's $700 a week now for diabetes camp. Our goal is to send 10 kids to camp and 100 percent of the proceeds are going to the camps, we aren't making any money off this."

The Triangle Mom Prom is for any woman 21 and older. You don't have to be a mom to attend. It will feature a deejay, a silent auction, cash bar, and a Prom queen will be crowned.

"We'll have superlatives for best dressed, most sparkly shoes, biggest hair, so, it's going to be a fun night of entertainment and just raising funds for kids," co-organizer Gwendolyn Stephens said. "It's just going to be a lot of fun."

The Triangle Mom Prom is Saturday, April 27, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Cypress Manor at Cary. For ticket information click here.
