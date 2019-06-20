Community & Events

Florida boy runs in honor of off-duty officer killed in Wisconsin

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. -- A Racine, Wis., police officer killed Tuesday while trying to fend off an armed robber at a bar was honored in Florida.

Officers in Winter Springs joined 10-year-old Zechariah Cartledge on a run to remember John Hetland.

Cartledge is on a mission to pay tribute to officers and firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. Carrying a flag, Cartledge is running one mile for each of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, Cartledge ran for Officer Hetland.

Hetland was off-duty and died trying to stop a robbery in Teezers Tavern Monday night.

Police said Hetland was shot by an armed, masked gunman who he confronted at a bar.

The suspect is still on the loose. There is a $25,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the shooter's arrest.
