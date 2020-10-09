Clayton firefighter Jason Dean to be honored with flyovers after dying from COVID-19 complications

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton will honor a late firefighter on Friday and Saturday with a pair of flyovers.
Deputy Chief Jason Dean with the Clayton Fire Department died of COVID-19 complications last month.
Friday at noon, F-15 E-Strike Eagles from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base will fly over Clayton's fire station.
On Saturday, the Bandit Flight Team, which usually does pregame flyovers at Duke and N.C. State football games, will fly from Smithfield over the Clayton fire department as well. That flyover will happen at noon.
Dean was a respected 20-year veteran of the department and the Deputy Chief of Training and Operations. The 42-year-old died after a month-long battle with COVID-19.
In September, he was honored with the sounding of an old fire siren. Later, a parade of fire and emergency vehicles was held along a 13-mile procession.
