Food Lion partners with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide meals to Florence victims

Dozens of drivers are waiting in line for their disaster relief box, hot meal and @FoodLion gift card. The line is stretches longer than one mile. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/I2qY2FCY5z — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) October 3, 2018

ABC 11 together is highlighting a major good deed in the community for people struggling to recover from Hurricane Florence. Food Lion presented the Second Harvest Food Bank in Fayetteville with a $25,000 check to help with relief efforts.MORE:"We believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent," said Food Lion President Meg Ham. "This is us showing that from a financial standpoint."Food Lion and the food bank were both prepared to serve nearly 1,000 Hurricane Florence victims with disaster relief boxes, a hot meal and a $10 Food Lion gift card. Residents were gracious at the efforts."When they told me I'd have to leave my home, it really hurt my feelings," said resident Ginger Bullock. "The financial burden is hard. We're very appreciative when you have people coming together to help you get on your feet."Another resident was also appreciative, considering the hardships the storm brought."We were without power for seven days. We lost everything from the refrigerator to the freezers. It's been a struggle," said resident Tammi Hunt.Every dollar provides at least five meals to people in need. Those efforts allow the food bank to continue to serve a community forced to start anew."Just because the waters have receded and the sun is out doesn't mean the disaster is over," said Second Harvest Food Bank director Ron Pringle.