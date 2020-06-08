NC native, NBA player Reggie Bullock reflects on life and journey of his transgender sister

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Reggie Bullock appeared on the Tamron Hall Show Monday to talk about his memories of his transgender sister, Mia Henderson, who was murdered in 2014.
Bullock is a Kinston native and played basketball at UNC before getting drafted in 2013. Bullock is currently with the New York Knicks.
Bullock had an identity as a standout at Kinston High, starring in basketball. For Mia, things weren't so straightforward. Reggie admits he didn't fully understand what his sister was going through, but supported her journey all while building his profile as a highly-touted athlete.
"People respected me, obviously, and they respected my family and what I had going on," Bullock told Hall. "But my sister didn't always feel 100 percent comfortable around my basketball side that I was bringing into my life. It kinda became distant once I left Kinston. I think that's one of the biggest things that made me want to stand up for her."
Mia was found stabbed to death in a Baltimore alley. The death was declared a hate crime. Bullock rarely talked publically about Mia, who was 26 years old at the time of her death.
"I want to be able to make a change around Baltimore and make a change all over the world. I wanted to do something for her and keep her name living in my family," Bullock said.
Bullock wears a necklace in honor of Mia and her name is often on his shoes. Bullock, 29, has a young son that he preaches acceptance and tolerance to. Bullock says he's "living within her (Mia's) name" and has brought his son to PRIDE events.
"I'm not the LeBron of the NBA, but I'm the LeBron of the community," Bullock said. "I just feel like anything I can do to be able to allow my sister's name to continue to live on, I'm doing that for her."
