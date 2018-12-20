COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fort Bragg families surprised with paid-off layaway items

EMBED </>More Videos

Fort Bragg families surprised with paid-off layaway items.

By
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
We give Santa a lot of credit for making spirits bright but Thursday, it was one angel who helped make this Christmas one to remember for dozens of Fort Bragg families.
Pay Away the Layaway teamed up with the Army Exchange to pay off layaway balances totaling $6,200 for military families for the holidays.

Carol Swafford and her granddaughter Layla were overjoyed.

"It means a whole lot, and I appreciate everything," Swafford said.

Right now, hundreds of Fort Bragg soldiers are deployed overseas, leaving Santa and spouses at home to take care of the holiday hustle.

"Military families are really special. The sacrifices are unbelievable. People don't see that. Every time they go places our children are crying," said Roxie Dawson.

On Thursday, it was the parents who were tearful.

"This is just something that's never happened before, and it's just a great experience that the military could come and do this for all," one mother sobbed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschristmaschristmas giftfeel goodgood newsfort bragg newsmilitaryfamilyFort BraggCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Durham rain doesn't stop volunteers from blessing others
Raleigh residents unhappy after scheduled leaf pickup runs behind schedule
Hurricanes, Wolfpack spread holiday cheer to children in need
Fayetteville family among hundreds of Gold Star families to visit Disney World
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mother, boyfriend appear in court to answer for death of 1-year-old
Funeral service held for Lumberton police officer killed on I-95
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
New app promises 'personalized' savings on gas
Firefighters hoping for more protective gear amidst cancer concerns
Mother killed while driving to NC with her children
First Alert: 100 percent chance of rain Thursday
Triangle Expressway toll rate to increase Jan. 1
Show More
Durham rain doesn't stop volunteers from blessing others
Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at California hospital
Police: Suspect flees scene after shooting man in Raleigh
Bar workers took shots with 19-year-old drunk driver, prosecutors say
Wondering what to do with that old Christmas tree? Recycle it!
More News