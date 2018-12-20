Fort Bragg families surprised with paid-off layaway items.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --We give Santa a lot of credit for making spirits bright but Thursday, it was one angel who helped make this Christmas one to remember for dozens of Fort Bragg families.
Pay Away the Layaway teamed up with the Army Exchange to pay off layaway balances totaling $6,200 for military families for the holidays.
Carol Swafford and her granddaughter Layla were overjoyed.
"It means a whole lot, and I appreciate everything," Swafford said.
Right now, hundreds of Fort Bragg soldiers are deployed overseas, leaving Santa and spouses at home to take care of the holiday hustle.
"Military families are really special. The sacrifices are unbelievable. People don't see that. Every time they go places our children are crying," said Roxie Dawson.
On Thursday, it was the parents who were tearful.
"This is just something that's never happened before, and it's just a great experience that the military could come and do this for all," one mother sobbed.