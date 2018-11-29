COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fort Bragg holds Christmas tree lighting

it was a fun family night as Fort bragg lights its tree for the holidays.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Fort Bragg family of the year lit the 24 foot Fraser Fir Christmas tree on post. This tree lighting ceremony marked 41 years that the U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare has held the event.

"We love watching the tree ceremony and it's just a lot of fun to get together with everyone on Fort Bragg. It does bring everyone together," said Samantha Deck.

Hundreds of soldiers and their families swarmed onto the Main Parade field for the ceremony. One family was honored as the Family of the Year for their extraordinary service.



"We are extremely blessed that they think of us this way. We try to be involved. My wife is super involved and constantly on the go with six kids. It's a full-time job in itself," said Sgt. 1st Class Wes Bevell.

The tree will be lit until Jan. 1.
