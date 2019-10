Capt. Travis A. Johnson.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg soldier received the Soldier's Medal for heroism Wednesday evening.Cap, Travis L. Johnson put his life on the line to save a stranger from a burning car after a crash.Officials said his courage demonstrates the highest values of the United States Army.The Soldier's Medal is the Army's highest award for valor in a non-combat situation.