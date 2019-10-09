Fort Bragg soldier to receive Soldier's Medal for saving person from burning car

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg soldier will receive the Soldier's Medal for heroism on Wednesday.Captain Travis Johnson put his life on the line to save a stranger from a burning car after a crash.Officials say his courage demonstrates the highest values of the United States Army. A ceremony starts at 4 p.m.The Soldier's Medal is the Army's highest award for valor in a non-combat situation.