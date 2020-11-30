FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fort Bragg Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for Wednesday.
Tree decoration began Sunday and was completed Monday. Now, it just awaits the ceremonial lighting, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Fort Bragg will also announce the Family of the Year.
SEE ALSO: Raleigh Christmas tree farm sees demand surge as people get 'cabin fever' from COVID-19
The 20-foot Fraser fir was set up November 18. The tree came from Mistletoe Meadows Christmas Tree Farm in Asheboro
The tree lighting event is an annual traditions on base, but this year the COVID-19 pandemic has forced officials to change up the ceremony.
"For the health and safety of our Fort Bragg community, the ceremony is planned to be streamed online," said Theresa Smith, Fort Bragg Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation special events
coordinator. "We will announce the Family of the Year, who will flip the switch to light the Christmas tree, officially ringing in the holiday season. While we will not have our traditional festivities, the Family of the Year will still be recognized for their contributions and efforts."
The ceremony usually attracts approximately 1,500 soldiers, families, and friends with activities including a sledding hill made of "snow," food trucks, and Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving on a fire truck.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the tree lighting ceremony was postponed because of weather.
Fort Bragg Christmas tree lighting set for Wednesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More