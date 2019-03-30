Free Community Health Fair held in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Free Community Health Fair was held Saturday in Raleigh.The event was hosted by Widow's Son at 1515 Cross Link Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.The fair offered free health screenings and information and there were over 30 vendors involved.Additionally, there was a special visit by Councilman Branch, and Director of Wake County Human Services Regina Petteway.