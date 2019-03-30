health care

Free Community Health Fair held in Raleigh

EMBED <>More Videos

Free Community Health Fair held in Raleigh (Credit: Mathias Bishop)

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Free Community Health Fair was held Saturday in Raleigh.

The event was hosted by Widow's Son at 1515 Cross Link Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The fair offered free health screenings and information and there were over 30 vendors involved.

Additionally, there was a special visit by Councilman Branch, and Director of Wake County Human Services Regina Petteway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighhealthhealth care
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH CARE
UNC student brings free medical care to rural North Carolina
New blood test available at Durham VA can improve cancer treatments
UNC REX breaks ground on Holly Springs hospital
10 reasons why your breath stinks
TOP STORIES
Freeze warning issued as cold air moves in Sunday night
Police investigating after man shot to death in Durham
Last Nash County inmate escapee caught in South Carolina
Man dies after ATV crash at Johnston County motorsports park
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
USC student kidnapped and killed after getting into wrong car
2 arrested after beating, duct-taping child to chair overnight, officials say
Show More
WWII soldier missing for 75 years laid to rest
NC man charged with raping, kidnapping woman, deputies say
1 killed in car crash in Orange County
Durham police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting
Durham police investigating after man found shot to death
More TOP STORIES News