Free employment resources at StepUp Durham virtual event

DURHA, N.C. (WTVD) -- For more than a decade, StepUp Durham has been helping people enter the workforce.
They offer free employment readiness training, personalized job coaching, employee referrals, mock interviews and other supportive services to job seekers and their families.
Coming up on Tuesday, April 20, StepUp Durham will be hosting Impact-21, a virtual event that starts at noon.
More information here.
