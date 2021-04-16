abc11 together

Free employment resources at StepUp Durham virtual event

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
DURHA, N.C. (WTVD) -- For more than a decade, StepUp Durham has been helping people enter the workforce.

They offer free employment readiness training, personalized job coaching, employee referrals, mock interviews and other supportive services to job seekers and their families.

Coming up on Tuesday, April 20, StepUp Durham will be hosting Impact-21, a virtual event that starts at noon.

