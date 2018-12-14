Free exhibit allows visitors to see what life is like in a third world country

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The Compassion Experience in Raleigh has drawn hundreds of thousands of people.
"We are a child sponsorship program that works with children in 25 different countries," explained Compassion Experience Tour Manager Colleen Wallace. "This experience is for people to come and walk through to be able to see what it's like for those kids growing up. Our hope is we will inspire an emotional reaction from people so they will want to sponsor a child to help change their lives."
Each visitor is given a headset, with a child narrating, to guide them through the exhibit, which features replicas of homes of children who have grown up in extreme poverty.
"They are true stories a lot of the children we have done the stories on are adults now and they have been able to visit and walk thru their own stories," explained Wallace.
The Compassion Experience is free and reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
The exhibit is open until Monday, Dec. 17.
