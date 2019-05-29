Community & Events

Free and cheap ways to keep kids busy this summer in the Triangle

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Parents looking to keep students busy during the summer months have many free and cheap options in the Triangle.

Parks are always a go-to spot to run the kids out, but when it's too hot or rainy Raleigh's free indoor playground, Greystone Recreation Center is a good alternative.

There are also several summer movie programs offering free and cheap deals including Regal Entertainment Group's Summer Movie Express offering age-appropriate movies for one dollar on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

In Durham, Northgate Stadium 10 Theater at Northgate Mall offers free mid-week movies on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from mid-June to mid-August.

The Kids Bowl Free program allows registered kids 15 and under to bowl free at participating locations including Wake Forest, Fayetteville and Clayton. Shoe rentals are not included.

While public pools offer inexpensive admission, there are also a few free options. In Durham, Forest Hills, Long Meadow and Hillside Pools are all free for residents 18 and under. They also offer several free spraygrounds.

Cary's Jack Smith Park also has a free sprayground for kids 12 and under.

Kids who love fire trucks and firefighters will love the Raleigh Fire Museum. It is free on the second Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Chapel Hill's Kidzu Museum hosts a pay-what-you-can day the first Sunday of the month. The Museum of Life and Science in Durham often hosts community days where Durham residents get in free.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighdurhamchapel hillsummer funeventssummer camp
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Underwater drone searches for missing swimmer at Eno River Rock Quarry
Some I-95 repairs done, not enough to limit flooding in next hurricane
Temps climbing back into the 90s
Why this Raleigh psychic says his abilities are a gift from God
TSA collected nearly $1M in loose change last year
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
Woman arrested in deadly stabbing at Durham hotel
Show More
Man accused of stabbing 3 at Durham apartment
School to reprint yearbook after students hold up 'white power' sign
Fort Bragg tot holds American flag over father's grave on Memorial Day
Baby dies after being neglected during nap at daycare, parents say
Teammates, friends shave heads for girl diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
More TOP STORIES News