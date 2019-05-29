RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Parents looking to keep students busy during the summer months have many free and cheap options in the Triangle.
Parks are always a go-to spot to run the kids out, but when it's too hot or rainy Raleigh's free indoor playground, Greystone Recreation Center is a good alternative.
There are also several summer movie programs offering free and cheap deals including Regal Entertainment Group's Summer Movie Express offering age-appropriate movies for one dollar on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
In Durham, Northgate Stadium 10 Theater at Northgate Mall offers free mid-week movies on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from mid-June to mid-August.
The Kids Bowl Free program allows registered kids 15 and under to bowl free at participating locations including Wake Forest, Fayetteville and Clayton. Shoe rentals are not included.
While public pools offer inexpensive admission, there are also a few free options. In Durham, Forest Hills, Long Meadow and Hillside Pools are all free for residents 18 and under. They also offer several free spraygrounds.
Cary's Jack Smith Park also has a free sprayground for kids 12 and under.
Kids who love fire trucks and firefighters will love the Raleigh Fire Museum. It is free on the second Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Chapel Hill's Kidzu Museum hosts a pay-what-you-can day the first Sunday of the month. The Museum of Life and Science in Durham often hosts community days where Durham residents get in free.
Free and cheap ways to keep kids busy this summer in the Triangle
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News