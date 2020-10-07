Community & Events

Raleigh Park honoring Black community to hold groundbreaking service Wednesday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A groundbreaking service will be held for North Carolina Freedom Park in Raleigh on Wednesday. The park is a tribute to the contributions of the Black community.

The park's website said its mission is to honor the African American experience and struggle for freedom in North Carolina.

Freedom Park will be at the corner of S. Wilmington and E. Lane Streets, where 155 years ago former slaves celebrated their freedom. The park was designed by late architect Phil Freelon, who led the design of the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

"This park will be our gift to future generations," said Reginald Hildebrand, a member of the board for the park. "It will be our legacy."

State lawmakers approved more than a million dollars of support from North Carolina for the non-profit group building the park, and their fundraising efforts continue with about $1.9 million in donations so far.

ABC11 will stream the groundbreaking around noon on Wednesday on abc11.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighparkwake county newsraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Delta remains major Category 3 storm
Suspect in Wake County Public Safety Center shooting arrested
Pres. Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Neighbors with rival signs have friendship despite differences
Teachers upset as WCPSS board meets to discuss reopening plan
Hope Mills coffee shop finds relief with small business grant
Tourists evacuate resorts, seek shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta
Show More
LATEST: Wayne County school goes virtual for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 cases
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
Cunningham's personal scandal deepens, roils NC Senate race
Dr. Jill Biden meets military families during Fayetteville rally
Officials seek for 3 NC offenders who never returned home
More TOP STORIES News