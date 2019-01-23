If you feel like venturing out this weekend, here's a round-up of events happening in our area from Jan 25-27.
Sweeney Todd at Fayetteville Pie Company, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 6 p.m.
Sweet Tea Shakespeare will be performing the Broadway classic Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Fayetteville Pie Company. Ticket price includes a savory and sweet pie and soft drink.
253 Westwood Shopping Center in Fayetteville
Winter Wonderland at Bond Park, Friday and Saturday
The sledding hill at Cary's Bond Park will be covered with snow for fun with the whole family. Snow tubes will be provided - don't bring your own. Tubing will only be for ages 5 and up but there will be a special parent-child session for kids under 5 who want to tube with a parent. Register here.
Carmen at the North Carolina Opera
The iconic Bizet opera about the fatal attraction between the alluring gypsy Carmen and army corporal Don José will be performed by the North Carolina Opera on Friday and Sunday.
Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts Memorial Auditorium
2 E. South St., Raleigh, NC
Cool Spring on Ice, Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Downtown Fayetteville will be setting up a temporary ice skating rink on Green Street. $7 per skater for 45 minutes. Skate rental is included but you can bring your own. Preregistration is strongly recommended.
Miss Saigon at DPAC, Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 and 6:30 p.m.
This revival of the legendary musical heads to DPAC. Penned by the creators of Les Misérables, the show tells the survival story of a young Vietnamese woman orphaned by war who falls in love with an American G.I before the fall of Saigon.
Triangle Restaurant Week
Restaurants participating in the week-long celebration of culinary excellence will offer three-course fixed price lunches and dinners. $15 for a three course lunch and $20, $25, $30, or $35 for a three-course dinner. Nearly 100 eateries are expected to offer the deal.
Gene-uary at The Lumina Theater, Saturday at 10 a.m.
All month the Lumina Theater has been celebrating the film industry's greatest 'Genes'. Take the kids out to see $1 showing of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory starring the late Gene Wilder.
620 Market Street in Chapel Hill
Raleigh Roasts, Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Live music, coffee roasters, tea brewers and pastry makers including Larry's Coffee, Pine State Coffee, Yellow Dog Bread Co. and others!
$5 to participate and you will receive a Sir Walter Raleigh coffee mug.
City of Raleigh Museum
Triangle's Largest Chinese New Year Festival, Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The festival will have dance, folklore musical performances and martial arts. Authentic Asian foods will be for sale along with its and crafts showcasing Chinese history.
NC State Fairgrounds
Yoga with Kittens at Synergy Fitness for Her, Saturday 1-3 p.m.
Kittens from the Animal Protection Society of Durham will join in on a yoga class. Open to men, women and children. $15 per time slot and all proceeds go to APS. Bring a mat if you have one.
1125 W NC Highway 54 Durham
Raleigh Women's March, Saturday 12:30 - 4 p.m.
18th Annual African American Cultural Celebration, Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m
Celebrate our state's diverse heritage at the statewide kickoff to Black History Month. The free celebration will feature more than 75 musicians, storytellers, dancers, chefs, historians, authors, artists and more.
5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh, NC
South Durham Farmers' Market, Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The market will feature farmers and artisans located within a 50 mile radius of South Durham.
5410 NC Hwy 55
City Market at The Museum, Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Farmers' and crafters' market in the heart of Downtown Fayetteville with locally grown vegetables, fruit, eggs, honey for sale.
Fayetteville Area Transportation and Local History Museum, 325 Franklin Street
Free Dental Screenings at UNC, Friday 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Fourth-year dental students are offering free x-rays and exams. Patients must be 18 years or older and may be eligible for free treatment
Third Floor of Tarrson Hall, UNC School of Dentistry
385 S. Columbia Street
Cher in Raleigh, Sunday 8 p.m.
The iconic pop star is headed to Raleigh for her Here We Go Again tour after a five year hiatus.
PNC Arena
NC Symphony in Raleigh and Chapel Hill
The night will feature performances of Stravinsky's The Firebird Suite and Pulcinella Suite along with Sibellus' Valse Triste and Violin Concerto.
Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. at Meymandi Concert Hall, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall in Chapel Hill
The Carolina Inn 24th Annual Event Showcase, Sunday 12 - 4 p.m.
The special event/wedding showcase will allow guests to sample cakes from several local bakeries, listen to music and see couture designs.
Durham Winter Food Truck Rodeo, Sunday 12 - 4 p.m.
The Triangle's most popular food trucks gather five times each year. The event is free and you simply pay for what you eat. Dogs are welcome with regular leashes. The food truck rodeo is rain or shine.
Durham Central Park
Jan 25-27: From yoga with kittens to the food truck rodeo, here are some things to do in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend
EVENTS
More events
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
More Community & Events
Top Stories
More News