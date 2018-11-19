COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Ft. Bragg soldiers prepare massive Thanksgiving meal

Fort Bragg prepares for Thanksgiving feast.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
It's the Monday evening before Fort Bragg's annual Thanksgiving meal and dozens of soldiers are hard at work.

Thanksgiving decorations fill the Sustainer dining facility accompanied by an inviting aroma. This tradition gives soldiers who are away from home a sense of comfort.

The 25th Quartermaster Field Feeding Company of the 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion's mission is to provide meals to soldiers and this holiday season that's what they are doing.

"We're just trying to make sure we're putting out the best product possible," said dining facility manager Staff Sgt. William Pelkey. "It seems like we're scrambling, but we're really not. We got a 100-pound pig that I've got smoking. We're got four 80-pound steamships that we have smoking and roasting. We have 16 whole turkeys. I've got 12 full hams and roughly 240 Cornish hen that we'll be serving as well."



The soldiers spent all weekend preparing for the big feast that could feed hundreds.

Some decorate while others cook; there's plenty of roles for the soldiers to take on.

"It's a different experience. It's a lot more than preparing a regular meal every day," said Spc. Quantez McFadden. "We're preparing more ahead of time."

Thanksgiving dinner will be served at the Sustainer on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
