Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 22nd Annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival runs April 4 through April 7 in Durham.

The event brings together filmmakers and film lovers from around the world to view nearly 100 films.

A number of the films even have North Carolina ties and some of the screenings are free.

