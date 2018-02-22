ENTERTAINMENT

Full Frame offering new pass options

Mark Falgout
DURHAM (WTVD) --
The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival is introducing new pass options for this year's festival in April. Festival organizers say the new passes will make it easier and more affordable for people to see films.

One new option is the Sunday Pass for $25. The pass gets you 4 film tickets, and allows the pass-holder access to the Last Minute Line for all Sunday screenings. Patrons in the Last Minute Line are allowed fill any unused seats in the theater 10 minutes before showtime. Sunday afternoon Full Frame names its award winners, so the the Sunday Pass allows film-goers to see the best movies in the festival.

Two new $100 pass options are also available this year. The Fun Pass offers 5 movie tickets plus free access through the Last Minute Line, and the Six Pack Ticket Package only offers the tickets with no access to the Last Minute Line.

For true documentary film fans, the Fanatic Pass at $325 gets you 15 tickets, plus access to the Last Minute Line, and for $210 you can buy a Flex Pass that has 10 tickets with access to the Last Minute Line.

Single ticket sales begin March 29. General admission tickets are $16, students/teachers, Duke employees, military personnel, senior citizens (65+), and police & fire personnel can buy tickets for $14.

The 21st Annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival will take place April 5-8 at the Carolina Theatre and various venues in downtown Durham.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfilm festivalentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
This A.M.: Wednesday's top headlines
Gabrielle Union talks infertility, reveals diagnosis
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge
Aretha Franklin gravely ill and surrounded by loved ones in Detroit
More entertainment
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Lazy Daze
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
The veterans behind the flyovers at local football games
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News