Funding needed to help with Thanksgiving assistance

DURHAM (WTVD) -- For 27 years the Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center has worked with the Department of Social Services to provide Thanksgiving assistance to those most in need in our community, each year providing about 1,600 meals.This year one of the major sponsors of the assistance program pulled out, and now theneeds help in order to provide the Thanksgiving assistance.The deadline to sponsor a family for Thanksgiving is November 18.